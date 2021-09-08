Thirteen-year-old schoolgirl breaks wind tunnel record

There are many reasons why individuals try to break Guinness World Record titles. But in the case of one schoolgirl in Japan, a record attempt was a way for her to regain her confidence.

Thirteen-year-old Fuyuki Kono entered the wind tunnel (indoor skydiving) facility in Saitama, Japan, in July 2021 to attempt two records: “Most front split spins in a wind tunnel in one minute” and “Most 360 horizontal spins in a wind tunnel in one minute (individual).”

Fuyuki’s first experience of indoor skydiving was in Australia during her 10-month study abroad in 2018.

“It was a completely new feeling (floating inside a wind tunnel), and I was hooked. I haven’t stopped since then,” Fuyuki said.

She then went on to compete in the Freestyle kids intermediate category of the 2019 Australian Open Indoor Skydiving Championships in Sydney, which she ultimately won.

Because Japan doesn’t have a large indoor skydiver population, Fuyuki hoped to participate in more overseas competitions; she even decided to study abroad long-term in Australia from 2020.

However, Covid-19 shattered all that and her record attempts.

“I could no longer compete, which caused me to not only lose my confidence but also made me want to give everything up.”

The turning point for Fuyuki’s recovery came when Mr. Kobayashi, her indoor sky diving coach, asked whether she would consider attempting some world records.

“At first, I thought I was never going to break it, but when I tried, I realized I might be able to.”

Fuyuki decided to take on this record-breaking challenge as a confidence boost and to show people that indoor skydiving is an enjoyable sport.

“No matter where you go in the world, people doing indoor skydiving are kind and easy-going,” she said.

