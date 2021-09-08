Seven-year funding for EU accession countries

EU member states including Spain gave the final green light to almost €14.2 billion of pre-accession financial assistance for the period 2021–2027 in favour of the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia, the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Turkey.



“This support will help beneficiaries carry out reforms with a view to future Union membership. The beneficiaries will be supported in conducting the necessary political, institutional, legal, administrative, social and economic reforms in order to comply with Union values and to progressively align themselves with Union rules, standards, policies and practices,” the EU said on September 8.

Assistance under will be based both on a performance-based approach and the fair share principle. This means that assistance will be differentiated in scope and intensity according to performance of the beneficiaries. Particular attention will be paid to efforts made in the fundamental reform areas such as the rule of law and fundamental rights, democratic institutions and public administration reform, as well as economic development and competitiveness.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the same time, a fair share principle will be applied to ensure that the scope and intensity of the funding takes into account not only the performance of the beneficiaries but also their needs and capacities in order to avoid a disproportionately low level of assistance when compared with others and to ensure progress by all beneficiaries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.