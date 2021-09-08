Ryanair announces winter 2021 schedule from Birmingham

Ryanair has announced its Winter 2021/22 schedule from Birmingham, opening six new routes – 28 in total – connecting Birmingham to more exciting European destinations from October. As travel recovers to pre-Covid levels, Ryanair’s growth continues to lead traffic and tourism recovery across Europe.



UK families and visitors can now book a much-deserved Autumn break to one of Ryanair’s six new routes from Birmingham including Bergamo, Lisbon, Bucharest, Shannon, Turin and Vilnius. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a £19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of November 2021, which must be booked by midnight Friday 10, September.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said, “Ryanair remains committed to re-building the UK’s tourism industry and strengthening connectivity as Ryanair continues to grow in Europe and travel returns to pre-pandemic level. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to announce these six new routes from Birmingham this Winter operating a total of 28 routes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“As travel continues to grow and consumer confidence in air travel returns, Ryanair once again calls on the UK Government to scrap or suspend APD (air passenger duty), to allow airlines quickly recover connectivity, jobs and tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic. APD makes UK airports very uncompetitive versus Europe, where Ryanair continues to add capacity, having opened a number of bases in recent months in the likes of Zagreb, Stockholm, Billund and Riga. While Ryanair is committed to the UK and its Birmingham airport, the lack of Govt support continues to create further barriers to boosting traffic and growth,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.