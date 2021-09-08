Robles meets with the EU’s special representative for the Sahel

The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, has met with the Special Representative of the European Union for the Sahel, Emanuela Claudia Del Re, as part of the activities of the representative’s first trip abroad since her appointment.

During their meeting, the minister and the representative addressed the current security situation in the Sahel after the recent armed attacks the area has suffered, and two coups d’etat in August 2020 and May 2021.

Robles congratulated the representative for her new position and said that “she has the maximum cooperation from Spain in the important task of strengthening collaboration between the EU and the Sahel.”

“Spain is following developments in the Sahel with concern” and the next elections in February 2022 in Mali are expected to help improve the situation, she added.

Robles pointed out that with the EU, Spain shares an “emphasis on the principle of co-responsibility with the governments of the area” and “the need to achieve concrete and measurable objectives.”

The EU Special Representative for the Sahel underlined the problem that the international community’s action is driven by emergencies, when medium-term strategies are needed, which unite the concepts of security and sustainability.

