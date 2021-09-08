Rincon de la Victoria offers digital literacy for the elderly

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it is offering digital literacy classes for the elderly.

The council said it will be offering the classes to the elderly in Rincon de la Victoria.

Around 100 elderly in the municipality will begin free classes at various council and senior centres in Rincon de la Victoria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Councillor Elena Aguilar said the initiative, “has been very well received with the participation of almost a hundred seniors and we hope that in this course a greater number of users will join the plans.”

Aguilar explained it aims to give the elderly population access information about digital literacy.

The classes will cover the use of the internet, the introduction to office software programs, installations, and electronic procedures.

The president of the DYAR Association, David Azuaga, said: “Online actions will aim to establish the learnings that facilitate this type of communication, and face-to-face actions will be developed in compliance with all the stipulated safety and prevention measures.”

Those interested in participating can contact the DYAR Association on 672 19 19 53, or e-mail: [email protected]

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check out The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.