Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has ratified in a forum the results of the COP 25, held in Madrid under the presidency of Chile. She highlighted the contribution that nature makes in the fight against climate change.

Teresa Ribera participated in the closing plenary session of the forum “Mobilizing nature and society to address the climate emergency: the way forward”, held during the World Conservation Congress, organized by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

In her speech, Ribera reaffirmed the results of COP 25, organized in Madrid under the presidency of Chile in December 2019, and highlighted the importance of nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change. Ribera said, “Approaches based on ecosystems are measures that allow us to tackle the loss of biodiversity and climate change in an integrated way and also take advantage of the possible collateral benefits”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The role of the scientific community is essential, Ribera added, “One of the key aspects of COP 25 was the use of science as a common language and as a beacon for negotiators. More than ever, the scientific community was present, informed and took part in the negotiations.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.