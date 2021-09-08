Police rescue injured man in Palma

OFFICERS from the National Police have rescued an injured man at his home in Palma.

Police rescued the man after he was injured in Palma.

The National Police rescued a 61-year-old man on Calle Manacor in Palma after he was seriously injured, leaving officers to break his door after they were unable to gain access to his property.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The incident took place when emergency workers received a call from a man saying he was at home, on Calle Foners in Palma, and that he had injured his abdomen. The emergency services sent police out to the property, but when officers arrived, they found that no one was opening the door for them.

They tried to kick down his door but were not able to, before eventually gaining access to the home where they found the man lying on the ground, unconscious and in a large pool of blood.

The emergency services sent an ambulance to the scene, which provided first aid to the wounded man, who had a deep stab wound to the abdomen and had lost a lot of blood. The man was taken to Son Llatzer Hospital in Mallorca.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check out The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.