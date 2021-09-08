On the Beach restarts holidays with FREE Covid tests for Spain and Greece

Holiday giant, On the Beach, is restarting holiday packages including free Covid tests for Brits jetting off to Spain and Greece.

Holiday giant, On the Beach, is restarting holiday packages including free Covid tests for Brits jetting off to Spain and Greece to enjoy the last of the sunshine in September.

As part of the restart of On the Beach’s holiday packages, Brits can get free Covid tests in September, with bookings being taken for Spain, Greece, as well as the Spanish and Greek Islands, provided the booking is made before September 30 for a departure in 2021.

The holiday company has collaborated with testing provider Collinson. Tests will be automatically ordered following the customers holiday bookings and delivered at least 48 hours prior to departure. One antigen test is to be taken on holiday before returning to the UK and one PCR test to be taken on or before day 2 following arrival back in the UK.

At the moment, the free Covid tests will be offered to those living in England and Northern Ireland only and for departures in 2021.

Simon Cooper, CEO of On the Beach, said that the “time is now right” to restart holidays, after they “carefully monitored the ongoing travel updates, the data at home and in our key destinations, and the sentiment among our customers”.

He added: “We’re encouraged by the easing of travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated and the rollout of vaccination programmes in the UK and in our most popular destinations. This has also settled the traffic light system in recent weeks. And, whilst demand has a way to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels, we are seeing green shoots and a growing appetite amongst consumers to make up for missed summer getaways.”

