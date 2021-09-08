New places for residential care service and day centres created in Andalucia

There are already 1,064 new places for residential care service and day centres created this year.

The Minister of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, Rocio Ruiz, has underlined the commitment of her department to care for people in a situation of dependency with the creation of 264 new places in publicly owned centres, both for the care of the elderly as well as for people with disabilities, with the aim of covering the needs of the population given the current high occupancy of the centres in Andalucia.

“This is the largest increase in places created in a single year in the Andalucian community, and it will allow us to further streamline the dependency care system, reducing waiting lists and increasing the number of beneficiaries”, explained Ruiz.

This new increase in places in public centres is in addition to the 800 new places already announced this year, of which 776 are places in privately owned centres for both residential care and day and night centres and occupational therapy in the field of social concert, along with 24 others in publicly owned centres.

“A figure that contrasts with the 265 places that were created with the previous government between 2015-2018,” said the councillor, who highlighted the “significant deficit in the dependency care system, with only 14 public centres, that we found when we arrived at the Junta after almost 40 years of socialist government.”

“It is clear that what there was did not work,” said Ruiz, “we must guarantee the supply of public services and increase places, with good administrative management hand in hand with digitisation to streamline waiting lists and applications.”

