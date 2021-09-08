Moreno celebrates the recovery of public spaces and customs on Victory Day

The president of the Board has been optimistic in Malaga on Victory Day, before the advance of vaccination in Andalucia.

The president of the Board has been optimistic in Malaga on Victory Day, before the advance of vaccination in Andalucia, which is already in almost 85 per cent of the target population. Although, he calls for prudence and not to lower our guard against Covid-19.

Moreno has participated in the celebrations in homage to the Patron Saint of Malaga, the Virgen de la Victoria, on the day that her holiday is commemorated. He conveyed satisfaction and joy in recovering public spaces and, with it, the traditions and customs of Andalucia.

In the Cathedral of the Malaga capital, accompanied by the mayor of the city, Francisco de la Torre, and the president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, the president made a floral offering to the Virgen de la Victoria and then attended to the traditional seasonal mass.

“That the queues return to the Cathedral or that images can go out to the streets is positive. It means that we are on the right track in recovery towards normality,” he said.

Moreno has been optimistic because already in many corners of Andalucia, processions begin to go out and the celebrations typical of the autonomous community are re-established on the calendar. All this, as he has said, thanks to vaccines and the collective effort of all Andalucians.

