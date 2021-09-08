Meghan and Harry head to UK for Lilibets christening

Meghan and Harry are heading to the UK for Lilibets christening.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry are said to be on their way to Britain to christen the latest addition to their family, Lilibet Diana.

Sources say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are supposedly desperate for their daughter to be christened in the UK with the Queen by their side.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lilibet Diana is the couple’s second child and according to reports, Harry and Meghan have put in a request to visit the Queen so she can meet her 11th great-grandchild when they return to the UK.

Meghan and Harry have had a somewhat strained relationship with the Royal Family since they stepped down as working royals in early 2020.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021, completing the family of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple also have a two-year-old, Archie Harrison, born on May 6, 2019, who is now a big brother to little Lili.

Prince Harry is said to still remain close to his grandmother and desperately wants his daughter to be christened in Windsor.

Lilibet, is affectionately known as Lili, is named after her great grandmother’s pet name and after Harry’s mum Diana.

She was born in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California in June, but with no date yet set, speculation is mounting that – with travel still problematic – they may just decide to do it in America.

“The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way,” one source said – and time is ticking.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.