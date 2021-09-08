Longest plank record smashed with staggering new time

Daniel Scali, from Australia, has broken the record for the longest time in the abdominal plank position (male) with an unbelievable time of 9 hours 30 minutes and 1 second.



He set the record in Adelaide, Australia, on August 6, 2021.

This smashes the previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds, set by ex-marine George Hood (USA) in February 2020, who was then 62 years old.

The fact that Daniel was able to better this record by over an hour is truly incredible – but becomes even more impressive when you learn that Daniel has CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome), leaving his left arm in almost constant pain.

“When I was 12 years old, I fell off my trampoline causing a severe break in my left arm and as a result I live with a condition called CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome),” he explained.

“It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain.”

During the attempt, he wore a compression band on his left arm to try and alleviate the worst of the pain, but as you’d expect, his condition made this attempt even tougher that it already was.

“Obviously putting constant pressure on my elbow and forearm, up to my shoulder did give me quite a bit of grief at the start.”

