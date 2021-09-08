Independent UK fostering agency appeals to local authorities to support Afghan refugees

A fostering agency with a history of supporting refugees has called on UK local authorities to help the people of Afghanistan.

Fostering agency, Banya, which has been providing foster care for 25 years, believes more must be done to deal with the humanitarian crisis.

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to cause concern across the world, supporting Afghan refugees, and particularly any unaccompanied children, has never been more urgent, according to Banya.

The UK Government has agreed to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next few years, however, many organisations who already work with refugees feel the support is too little.

Chido Poe, managing director Banya, said: “I have been witnessing what is happening in Afghanistan from a place of deep sadness.

“Thousands of people are trying to flee in a desperate bid to save their families from the potential violence and oppression they may face with the Taliban taking over.

“We have been contacted by people willing to support and provide a safe haven for unaccompanied children so we’ve made the decision to reach out proactively to offer our help.”

After seeing the heartbreaking scenes on the television and hearing more distressing details coming out of Afghanistan, Chido and her colleague, Dorothy Shambambeva have written to local authorities they already work with to let them know that Banya is here to help with refugees coming into the country, particularly unaccompanied children.

“We have already supplied the authorities details of our foster carers, who have vacancies and are able to take in some of the refugees,” said Chido.

Banya is run as a social enterprise model and has helped refugees before giving them a home after they have fled from countries including Eritrea, Albania, Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Iran, Turkey, and Vietnam.

“I appeal to you, if you have ever considered being a foster carer, the time is now. There are children and young people out there desperate to be part of a safe family environment.”

