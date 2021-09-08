New Liverpool kit compared to Ronald McDonald

Liverpool fans on Twitter are making fun of the new Nike kit, comparing it to Ronald McDonald.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are making fun of the new Nike kit, comparing it to Ronald McDonald on the social media site.

The record-breaking kit deal with Liverpool FC and sportswear brand Nike was confirmed in 2020, but fans are not happy with the reveal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Even though the deal is worth only £30 million upfront each year, the royalties make it a hugely lucrative arrangement.

One sports marketing expert claimed that the arrangement could be worth around £100 million a year because of bonuses and the fact that Nike has a royalty of 20 per cent of each shirt sold.

The new designs pay homage to a classic red and yellow kit that Liverpool wore in the 80s, an iconic strip with Crown Paints as the sponsor.

Looking at Twitter, lots of Liverpool fans don’t believe this homage has been executed well. The common response is that the kit looks like the fast-food chain’s Ronald McDonald.

One Twitter user said: “Footballers by day, Ronald McDonald impersonators by night”.

Didn't realise Liverpool had become partners with McDonald's and Ronald McDonald https://t.co/dacZEFSatp

— Ryan Sheppard (@RyanHTSheppard) September 8, 2021

Another Tweeted: “Didn’t realise Liverpool had become partners with McDonald’s and Ronald McDonald”.

A third user on Twitter said: “Ronald Mcdonald and the @lfc team release their new 3rd kit. Do you want fries with that?”

Ronald Mcdonald and the @lfc team release their new 3rd kit Do you want fries with that? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8qLliPS8ib — Westy (@Westywwfc) September 8, 2021

Another said: “It’s possible to make a nice yellow and red kit, but you have to be very careful to not make it look like Ronald McDonald’s outfit. Nike have failed miserably on that part here”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.