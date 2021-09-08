Kylie Jenner confirms she is expecting second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The cosmetics entrepreneur made the announcement in a 90-second Instagram video.

It reveals the moment she shares the news with her mother, Kris Jenner.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The video shows with Jenner, 24, holding a pregnancy test and then showing it Scott, 30, a rapper from Houston, Texas. He then hugs her,

The couple have a daughter, Stormi, aged three.

Jenner kept her first pregnancy private and she did tell fans after until Stormi was born in February 2018.

She discussed her decision earlier this year.

“I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally,” she said on TV special to make the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself,” she added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.