Guardia Civil intervenes 125,000 cannabis plants in 8 hemp plantations

Six people have been arrested as responsible for seven hemp plantations and an illegal cannabis dryer.

The Guardia Civil, within the framework of the “EBANO” operation, carried out in the province of Almería, has intervened 125,000 cannabis plants in different stages of production in seven wintering hemp farms and a drying room.

Six people have been arrested for crimes against public health.

During the frequent inspections carried out by the Guardia Civil to control the cultivation of industrial hemp, the officers located seven cannabis cultivation farms whose production is not intended for industrial purposes in the municipality of Huercal de Almeria (Almeria).

In addition, during the inspections, the officers found another farm intended as a drying room with the cannabis plants already cut and hung upside down on the wires for drying.

Based on the investigation, the Guardia Civil officers found that the detainees made sales of cannabis to individuals through couriers, whose final destination was consumption.

After the inspections, the officers intervened a total of 125,000 cannabis plants. Due to the large number of plants intervened, this type of action entails a great effort in the cutting process for its destruction.

This cultivation is allowed either if it is intended exclusively for industrial purposes, that is, those whose destination is the production of fibre or seeds, or if with the express authorisation of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) it is intended for scientific, medical or research purposes.

