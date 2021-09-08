Fuengirola’s Rosario Fair is cancelled again this October

The annual Fuengirola Rosario Fair in October has been cancelled again this year due to the pandemic

Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, announced the decision on Tuesday, September 7, that there will be no Rosario Fair this year, following the recommendations of the health authorities of the Andalucian autonomous community, and after a meeting with Antonio Ramirez – the president of the federation that includes 25 clubs in the city – which also involved representatives of the non-federated clubs, and political parties that have a concession on a booth in the fairground.

“We have met with all those involved in the celebration of the Fuengirola Fair and we have just unanimously agreed that, with great regret, given the circumstances of this pandemic, there will be no Rosario Fair this year 2021”, said the mayor, noting that “we entrust ourselves to our Patron, so that next year we have an important fair, that we can celebrate and enjoy, once this pandemic situation has passed”.

Ms Mula explained that “it is a decision that has been agreed unanimously by all those present at the meeting, to whom I thank for their collaboration, the help provided, the effort and the support in making this decision, which, without a doubt, has been very difficult”.

Adding, “It will be difficult to explain to Fuengiroleños, because we all really want to celebrate our fair, but circumstances and security are imposed and we have had to make the decision that there will be no Rosario Fair this year 2021 There will be an installation of children’s attractions for our children to enjoy, but there will be no festive celebration in the booths”.

Antonio Ramirez, president of the Federation of Peñas, pointed out, “the reality is that we would never have wanted to make this decision for the second consecutive year, but we have all decided this because we think that organising a fair with these circumstances is not the most responsible, and I think this is the most appropriate option”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


