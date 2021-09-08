Spain imposes stricter entry restrictions for France and Italy

Both France and Italy have been moved to Spain’s list of high-risk areas.

When the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare updated the list of European Union and Schengen Area countries travel from where is considered high-risk for the public health in Spain, both France and Italy were moved to the list.

These changes mean that travellers coming to Spain from France and Italy, as well as Romania’s regions of Nord-Vest and Vest, now have to present a document that proves they have been vaccinated with a jab that the Spanish authorities accept as valid immunity for travel.

Proof of previous Covid infection, as well as negative Covid results, can also be presented instead of vaccination proof.

This decision became effective on September 6 and will remain in place until September 12.

France and Italy have both seen a rise in the number of Covid infections, with data from The World Health Organisation showing that the rate of newly reported cases over the last week per 100,000 in France is 136.31 and Italy is is 67.55

Over the last 24 hours, France has recorded 2,310 new cases and Italy has recorded another 3,347 cases of infections.

Spain’s current list of high-risk areas in the EU and Schengen Area now consists of the following: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland (Helsinki-Uusimaa, Etelä-Suomi, Länsi-Suomi and Pohjoisja Itä-Suomi), France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania (Bucureşti-Ilfov, Nord-Vest and Vest), Slovenia, and Sweden.

