EU, US and China participated in Maritime Regulatory Summit

Senior government officials from the EU, the US and China participated in the Fifth Global Maritime Regulatory Summit on September 7. They exchanged views on the respective actions undertaken by their jurisdictions, as well as future outlook and perspectives, including possible actions to increase the resilience of the sector.



Participants included representatives of the competition and maritime authorities responsible for regulating international liner shipping in the world’s largest liner trade lanes.

The Summit covered sectoral developments since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including the challenges faced by the international container transport sector and broader issues of maritime supply chains. Participants agreed that the pandemic presented operators in shipping companies, ports and logistics services with exceptional challenges, on routes to and from the EU as well in other parts of the world.

The Summit takes place every two years and is a forum to foster cooperation between the three authorities. The next Summit will be convened in 2023 in China.

