Epic reply of a driver caught with no ITV since 2012 – “I’ve had no time”

A driver was stopped by the Provincial Police in the Spanish autonomous community of Navarra, and when the officers passed his details through their computer system, they were stunned to see that the last time he had last carried out the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) was on May 31, 2012, and when quizzed about this, his classic response was – “I have had no time”.

The man had been stopped in Olloki, Navarra, and even the officers couldn’t resist seeing the funnier side of the situation as they took to Twitter and posted an image of the walkie-talkie showing the man’s result in their search for his vehicle, showing his car was registered in Sevilla, although in his defence, he did have car insurance, but was fined the compulsory €200 for not having the ITV.

In their Twitter post, the officers even joked that he might forget by one week maybe to ITV the car, but that surely in nine he years he might have noticed he hadn’t carried out the ITV.

The tweet from the Navarrese police force subsequently caused a lot of humourous replies from Twitter users, most commenting on how smart the driver was, that was fined €200 but had not paid for any ITV since 2012, which can cost between €20 and €50, depending on his home location, and the type of vehicle, so he has actually saved himself money, as if he had been paying the higher rate of €50 then by now it would have cost him €450, and his fine is only €200.

Some more savvy users pointed out that if he was to pay the fine quickly he can get away with paying the reduction of only €100, and save himself even more money, as reported by malaghoy.es.

