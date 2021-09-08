easyJet’s new cabin bag rule confuses travellers

The new cabin bag policy for travellers with easyJet is reportedly confusing people across the UK.

The new cabin bag policy for travellers with easyJet is reportedly confusing people across the UK, with the most recent case involving someone at Edinburgh Airport.

The man who claimed he had been caught out by the new baggage rule said that the airport charged him an extra £24 because the two-inch wheels on his bag meant that it was too big to store in the cabin.

This is the first time a passenger, who has not been named, has had a problem with this type of bag, causing confusion.

The new policy on cabin bags was introduced by easyJet in February 2021 in an attempt to reduce queuing times and make sure that travellers are guaranteed a place to store their luggage on the overhead lockers.

The new rule means travellers can bring one free bag onboard, however, it must fit under the sear in front of them and be no bigger than 45x36x20cm (including any handles or wheels).

Previously, travellers could bring a larger bag with maximum dimensions of 56x45x25cm on board, which could be stored in the overhead locker.

When announcing the change in December last year, Robert Carey, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer for easyJet, said: “Punctuality is important to our customers and we know that if they have their bags placed into the hold at the gate due to the limited space onboard this can cause flight delays, and it can be frustrating for them too. Our new policy will improve boarding and punctuality for everyone, as well as give our customers certainty of what they will have with them onboard.

“For families, we’ll continue to provide a number of options to allow them to bring additional items free of charge, helping keep travel easy and affordable for families when they fly with us.”

