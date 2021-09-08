Club Med to return to Spain after 20 years absence

Club Med has announced it is returning to Spain after a 20 years absence.

In what is being hailed as a major boost to the tourist industry in Malaga, Club Med is soon set to open Magna Marbella in Spain, which will be its first resort to launch in the country after leaving more than 20 years ago.

The destination will welcome its first guests in Spring 2022 and pre-registration is now open. The new resort is a short 20-minute walk from Marbella’s city centre and a one-hour drive from Gibraltar, Ronda, and Malaga, and two hours away from Granada, Seville, and Cadiz.

Club Med Magna Marbella will feature five swimming pools, including a family waterpark and adult-only Zen Zone, two restaurants and three bars.

As well as children’s clubs, there will be activities such as golf, archery, tennis and flying trapeze, and a wellness area with 14 treatment rooms.

Estelle Giraudeau, managing director of Club Med UK and Northern Europe, said the brand is “looking forward” to returning to the country after more than 20 years away.

“The resort offers the perfect blend of luxury, experiences, and cultural adventures for both families and couples alike,” she added.

Club Med’s upcoming sale will go live from 12 to 14 October, offering 15% off of all resorts, including Magna Marbella, for holidays booked up until October 2022.

