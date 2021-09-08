The BBC is offering staff a test to see how privileged or not they may be.

The Ally Track test is on an online game with 10 players up on a race track and 20 questions to answer such as the player a man, disabled, feels discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or religion.

Sir John Hayes, a former minister and chairman of the Common Sense Group of Tory MPs, told The Telegraph, “Most will regard this as either nonsense or worse. Unless the BBC wakes up and smells the coffee and realises its distorted view of privilege is not shared by their viewers and listeners, then its status in the eyes of the public will continue to plummet.”

A Whitehall source added “Promoting privilege awareness shows just how far removed Broadcasting House is from the views of the British public it is meant to serve.

“At least the BBC can sleep comfortably in the knowledge this most basic of tools has reminded white working class boys in Northern estates just how privileged they ought to feel,” the source added according to The Telegraph.

The test can be played here.

