Data shows the islands have recovered two out of three Dutch tourists compared to 2019.

The Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela, met yesterday, September 8, with the ambassador of the Netherlands in Spain, Jan Versteeg, to analyse the tourist season. Among the data to take into account, it stands out that the islands have recovered two out of three Dutch tourists with respect to 2019.

During the meeting, both parties have analysed the tourist season and the current situation, in an atypical year but in which the recovery of travellers from the Netherlands in the Balearic Islands is “positive”.

According to the latest official data available, corresponding to July, the Netherlands is already the sixth market in importance at a very short distance from the fifth (Switzerland).

One of the key factors in the recovery of this market during the current tourist season has been the confidence shown by the archipelago as a safe destination when, at the beginning of the season, the Netherlands placed the Islands in its list of safe countries to travel in its COVID traffic light system.

The meeting was attended by Minister Iago Negueruela, accompanied by the Director-General of Tourism, Rosana Morillo, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Spain, Jan Versteeg, who was accompanied by the Consul of the Netherlands in the Balearic Islands, Ingrid van de Reijt.

Both Negueruela and Versteeg have highlighted the possibilities offered by the Islands to tourists and have agreed to continue working together to put an end to excessive tourism in problematic areas.

