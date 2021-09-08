Almeria vets offer further training

A VETS organisation in Almeria is offering training to professionals working with animals.

The body of vets are offering the training for working with animals in Almeria.

The College of Veterinarians in Almeria has organised the training for those offering assistance at vets.

This training will take place from September until next May 2022, and will be available to professionals throughout Andalucia.

The sessions will be taught online, and in the last session attendees can take part in person at the headquarters of the Official College of Veterinarians in Almeria, where they will be hosting a party for those who attended the training.

The director of the Zooclinic Veterinary Clinic, Jaume Roig Sastre, will be the speaker responsible for this training. He is qualified as an advisor and evaluator in the procedures of accreditation of professional competencies through work experience and non-formal training.

The sessions will begin on September 25 with the first session, and end on May 7 with the delivery of accreditations and a party at the College headquarters.

Registrations to attend the course can be made until September 23, with discounts for members. For more information, contact 950 25 06 66.

