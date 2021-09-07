The largest robots in the history of SEAT S.A. joins the more than 2,200 others that work together to build the company’s latest models.



They stand more than two and a half metres tall and is responsible for assembling the heaviest parts of the vehicles with millimetric precision. There are two units in the plant, each with a payload capacity of up to 400 kilos and software that enables predictive maintenance to be carried out.

Two among 2,200 Martorell already has two of these giant robots. They work side by side in the body shop together with another 2,200 robots in the facilities as a whole, coordinating with 1,700 workers to manufacture one complete car body every 68 seconds. Their incorporation simplifies part of the vehicle assembly process and reduces the footprint of the manufacturing line.

“These robots assemble key sections of the vehicle, such as the sides. As they can lift more weight, they carry out two operations at the same time, increasing the quality of the parts” said Miguel Pozanco, Head of Robotics at SEAT S.A..

Standing almost three metres tall, this robot is capable of assembling three of the heaviest parts of the vehicles, those that make up the side of the car, weighing almost 400 kilos.

