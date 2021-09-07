Sweden reintroduce ban on entry to Sweden for travellers from the US

The Swedish government has reintroduced a ban on entry to Sweden for travellers from the US, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The amendments concern the exemption for residents of certain designated non-EU countries and are in line with the Council of the European Union’s latest recommendation to EU Member States.

The temporary entry ban came into force on March 19, 2020, and initially applied for 30 days. It was subsequently extended on several occasions, and the latest decision to extend the ban means that the entry ban now applies until October 31, 2021.

The entry ban means that a foreign citizen travelling to Sweden from a state other than an EEA State or Switzerland will be denied entry into Sweden and turned away. There are a number of exemptions from this. For example, the entry ban does not apply to foreign citizens who are resident of certain countries. The exempted countries are specified in an annex to the Ordinance.

The adopted amendment means that the US, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia will be removed from the annex to the Ordinance. This means that residents of these countries will no longer be exempted from the entry ban solely on the ground that they reside there.

Regarding foreign citizens travelling to Sweden from the US, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia as of September 6, only those covered by another exemption from the entry ban may enter Sweden. This could concern foreign citizens who have residence permits in Sweden, have particularly urgent needs or are to carry out essential functions, and who can also present a negative Covid-19 test. The negative Covid-19 test result may not be older than 48 hours. This requirement applies to foreign citizens aged 18 and older, with certain exemptions.

