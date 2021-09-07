‘Uncontrolled’ Spanish wildfire was started deliberately, official says

Local authorities said an ‘uncontrolled’ wildfire in the Galicia region that has burned through 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of forest was started deliberately.

The fire near the town of Ribas de Sil started yesterday afternoon and the huge plumes of smoke blocked local roads and train lines.

Regional environment chief Manuel Rodriguez said in a news conference that the fire was “clearly intentional”.

“Investigators have identified various points that ignited simultaneously… Whoever did this knew perfectly well it would cause a lot of damage,” he said.

“You can’t explain this…It’s difficult to put yourself in the head of someone who would want to do this.”

Residents of the village of Rairos, which could be affected by the fire, have been told no houses are at risk for now.

The military emergency unit in Spain sent reinforcements to help the local fire service, which sent 49 ground teams, eight planes and 14 helicopters to curb the blaze, however, the fire is still not yet under control.

“We have a perimeter around the fire but it is not stabilised or under control,” Rodriguez said.

Hot weather and low humidity complicated the efforts of the firefighters on Monday night, and communications were also affected.

Unusually large wildfires have raged in parts of the world this year, made worse by extremely hot, dry weather conditions that experts say are a symptom of climate change.

