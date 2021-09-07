Spain’s Public Health Commission approves third covid vaccine dose for immunosuppressed people

Spain’s Public Health Commission approves administering a third covid vaccine dose to immunosuppressed people.

The Public Health Commission has approved the administration of an additional dose of the covid-19 vaccine for groups of immunosuppressed people.

Spain’s Ministry of Health released a statement that the Vaccine Report emphasizes- and that is at the present time, there is no solid data available to recommend administering a booster dose in the general population.

According to the document published, the so-called ‘third dose’ (since except for Jansen the complete regimen with the current vaccines is with two doses), will be used in ” people in a situation of severe immunosuppression, in whom there is a high risk of produces an inadequate immune response to the conventional vaccination regimen “.

An additional dose necessary to complete the vaccination regimen is indicated for those with solid organ transplants, the transplant recipients hematopoietic progenitors and persons being treated with anti-CD20 drugs.

Inoculation with the extra doses must be carried out at least 28 days after having received the previous dose. In the case of people undergoing treatment with anti-CD20 drugs – which include rituximab or veltuzumab, among others – it must be administered six months after the end of therapy.

In all these cases, mRNA vaccine ( Pfizer or Moderna, currently) will be administered, preferably the same type of vaccine as the one administered previously.

The Presentation Vaccine and GTT recommend continuing working and reviewing evidence of the benefits an additional dose can bring in other situations of immunosuppression, such as oncohaematological (chemotherapy) patients and those with underlying pathologies that require immunosuppressive treatment.

At the present time, there is no solid data to support the administration of a booster dose – also known as ‘booster’ – in the general population.

