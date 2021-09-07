Secretary of State for Transport welcomes the Connecting Europe Express

The Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Isabel Pardo de Vera, welcome at the Principe Pio station in Madrid the Connecting Europe Express, in what is a celebration of trains in the European Year of the Railway.

The Secretary of State for Transport said she is confident that the investment commitment of Europe and Spain in this means of transport will allow a new centre of Mobility, reaching a second Golden Age of the railway.

“Connecting Europe Express is a symbol that represents the values and objectives pursued by the European Union since its creation. A free, educated, united and connected Europe, a cohesive Europe and a green and sustainable Europe”, said Pardo de Vera in reference to this initiative, adding that railways are also exceptionally safe and allows people and companies to connect all over the Union through the increasingly wide, coherent and coordinated Trans-European Transport Network.

Among others, the event was attended by Herald Ruifter, Director of Investment and Innovative Sustainable Transport at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Transport; Professor Carlo Secchi, Coordinator of the European Atlantic Corridor; Matthias Ruete, European ERTMS Coordinator; Sergio Vazquez Torron, Secretary General for Infrastructure; Pedro M. Lekuona, Director of AESF; Maria Luisa Domínguez, President of Adif; Isaias Taboas, President of Renfe and Helene Valenzuela, Director General of Ouigo Spain.

