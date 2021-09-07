Sanchez meets with the Ibero-American secretary general

Sanchez met Ibero-American Secretary General, Rebeca Grynspan, who is soon to become Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has met the Ibero-American Secretary General, Rebeca Grynspan, at Moncloa Palace who is soon to leave her post, and has wished her all the best in her new position as Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Grynspan will be the first woman to hold this position.

The head of the Executive congratulated Grynspan “for the excellent work, leadership and mediation skills” she has developed over the last few years to give impetus to the Summit system and to the great family of the Ibero-American Community of Nations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the great usefulness of this cooperation system, which will be 30 years old in 2021, and which has made it possible, in the difficult circumstances of the pandemic, to face the challenges together and “strengthen the Ibero-American spirit”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.