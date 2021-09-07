Salado committed to making Malaga a success in esports

Salado is committed to taking advantage of the technological ecosystem of Malaga to make it a world leader in esports.

The president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, is committed to taking advantage of the technological ecosystem of Malaga to make it a world leader in esports, to which the investment commitment of several multinationals in the sector has recently contributed.

He said during a visit to Home of Giants, the facilities of the Malaga club Vodafone Giants, current champion of the League of Legends national league, that: “It has been a great sporting success, and for the seventh time, this team manages to be a national champion in this discipline”.

The president of the province considers that this type of sporting milestone “generates fans and interest and not only among the youngest; since lately esports are breaking the barrier and entering fully into the sports agenda”.

“For this reason, taking advantage of the fact that Malaga has one of the reference clubs in this sector, together with the technological boom that we are experiencing, it is time for all of us to contribute to becoming a benchmark in this segment”, stressed Salado.

“Malaga has become the best place to live, to work, also remotely; and to invest”, Salado has celebrated, who considers that the level of quality of life in the province “becomes the decisive factor in attracting talent and investments”.

“It is one more example of what tourism excellence has achieved, to which so much has been contributed from the public and private sectors, and which has opened the doors for us to advance in many other segments,” the provincial leader warned.

The president of the Malaga Provincial Council wished Vodafone Giants many other sporting successes “so that they continue to act as excellent ambassadors for the best sport, from Malaga to the whole world”.

