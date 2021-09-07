RNLI releases safety warning ahead of mini heatwave in UK

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is urging those hoping to enjoy the last of the summer sun this weekend and next week to take care and be aware of the dangers at the coast.

The Met Office is forecasting that the UK is set to experience hot weather over the next few days dry and sunny weather. As the warm weather approaches, the RNLI is reminding the public how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

The charity’s lifeguard service is set to end on many beaches across the UK, so it is incredibly important that beach and coastal visitors know how to keep safe.

However, if you are unable to visit a lifeguarded beach, the key RNLI safety advice is:

If you get into trouble, Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard

Check the weather and tide times before heading out

Be aware of local hazards and check danger warning signage

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Many of us will be looking forward to enjoying some late summer sun before we head into autumn but it’s so important we know how to keep ourselves and our families safe.

“We urge people to be aware of the dangers of the coast and what to do in an emergency. The RNLI’s Float to Live technique has helped to save lives this summer.

“If you get into difficulty, lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about. Once you’ve steadied your breathing, call for help.

“If you get into difficulty in the water or sport someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

This advice is essential for outdoor swimming everywhere.

