Rapid Covid-19 PCR travel tests launched at Heathrow Airport

Rapid Covid-19 PCR travel tests have been launched at Heathrow, followed soon by Gatwick airport.

Rapid Covid-19 PCR travel tests are now available to passengers at Heathrow in less than three hours thanks to a partnership between travel assistance firm Collinson and biotech company Randox- Gatwick launches the service in the next few weeks.

The £95 – €110 testing service is available at Collinson’s new park-and-test facility near Heathrow airport, which uses on-site Randox technology to process the PCR tests in under three hours.

Passengers who require a negative PCR result to fly are now able to book and take the test on their day of departure and have their result in time for check-in, rather than needing to arrange days in advance.

“No longer do travellers need to take a PCR test three days before travel, and so risk contracting the virus in the interim.

“They’re a complete game-changer for anyone looking to travel at this time, making the testing process as seamless as possible for passengers as they can conveniently take their test on their way to the airport, rather than needing to find somewhere to be tested days in advance,” said Dr Simon Worrell, global medical director at Collinson.

“Both of our companies know how important testing is to travel recovery. We’re thrilled to come together to pioneer rapid PCR testing – once more doing our bit to get the travel industry back on its feet and the world moving once more,” added David Ferguson, Randox managing director.

As well as announcing these new prices, which help make travel to ‘Green’ countries more affordable, Collinson has also announced it is the only UK Government-approved provider of the Test to Release (TTR) process that can release travellers arriving from ‘Amber’ countries from quarantine at the earliest time possible: after they have completed 5 full days of quarantine.

Collinson’s new, scientifically-led process, uses rapid LAMP technology instead of PCR, which means significantly faster test results for passengers (around 48 hours less than PCR).

The company is promising travellers same-day results for appointments made before 4 pm, meaning passengers are released from quarantine immediately after receiving a negative result, on Day 5*.

