Nightlife reopens in Valencia and the Canary Islands, Catalonia delays a restart.
The Valencian Community has lifted the curfew and reopened nightlife, similarly, Spain’s Canary Islands also allowed the restart of discotheques and late-night bars.
Economically, the impact on the sector has been devastating, and protests among entrepreneurs in the sector have been growing as time has passed.
The current fifth wave of the pandemic is now diminishing, thanks to higher levels of vaccination while authorities continue to open up other activities, such as sporting events.
The Canary Islands have also sparked controversy over the demand for complete vaccinations or daily covid tests for workers.
Meanwhile, up to September 6, more than 34 million Spaniards already have a complete vaccination schedule. The number of people who have not yet been immunised is decreasing and therefore the rate of vaccination is slowing down. However, the autonomous communities are now focused on those over 12 years of age- to coincide with the start of the academic year.
Today, Tuesday, September, 7, pupils from Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid and Melilla return to class, along with University students.
8 million Spaniards still remain to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
There are only 8 million Spaniards left to immunise against the coronavirus, but the vaccination rate has started to slow down a little and lacks urgency.
Just over 400,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered since the weekend. Even so, the campaign continues since more than 72% of the population already has the complete regimen- with almost 78% having received a single dose.
