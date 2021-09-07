Nerja athlete comes second in extreme sports challenge “Swiss Peaks Trail 360”

AN athlete from Nerja, Javier Martin Losada, has qualified in second position in the extreme sports challenge “Swiss Peaks Trail 360”.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, have congratulated the athlete from Nerja and sports coordinator of the City Council, Javier Martin Losada, on qualifying in second place in the “Swiss Peaks Trail 360”.

On August 29, the race began in the town of Oberwald in the Canton of Vallais. During 7 days, Javier Martin Losada and Pablo Martinez completed each of the stages of the 360 kilometres, which run between 1,500m and 3,000m of altitude, with a total difference in altitude of 57,000 metres.

Yesterday, Friday, September 3, they crossed the finish line at Le Bouveret, next to Lake Lemans, completing the test in second position, clocking 128 hours, 59 minutes and 54 seconds.

“It is a satisfaction for all that Javier Martin Losada and his partner have successfully passed this prestigious race considered one of the most difficult in the world. A new triumph in an outstanding sporting career that makes us feel deeply proud of the effort they have made and for taking the name of Nerja to the top again”, stated the councillor.

Upon arrival at the finish line, Losada and Martinez celebrated their achievement, highlighting the toughness of the race.

“We have suffered a lot, but all the effort made and having passed the test in such a good position has been worth it. It leaves us an unforgettable experience ”.

They have also thanked the support received, “to the Nerja City Council, the sponsors, their coach, Jesús Narváez, and especially his relatives.”

