Michael K. Williams: Star of ‘The Wire’ found dead from suspected heroin overdose

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS, the actor who starred in ‘The Wire’ and other huge television series, has been found dead, aged 54, from a suspected heroin overdose

Renowned actor, Michael K. Williams, who starred in numerous top television series, but probably best remembered for playing ‘Omar Little’ in HBO’s critically acclaimed series ‘The Wire’, has been found dead, aged 54, in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn penthouse, after a suspected heroin overdose.

According to a New York Times source, his body was reportedly discovered by his nephew at around 2pm on Monday, September 6, after he went to look for his uncle, who had not been seen for several days, with a doorman who called 911 apparently telling them that Williams was ‘unresponsive’, and ‘felt cold’, subsequently being confirmed dead by medics at 2.12pm.

A police source told The Post that they had found heroin on the kitchen table, with other items connected with drug use found in his apartment, saying, “No foul play is indicated. There was no forced entry, and the apartment was in order”.

The five-time Emmy nominee became a household name after his portrayal in ‘The Wire’ of Omar Little, a gay stick-up man – who President Obama once famously called his favourite character from his favourite television show – also starring in ‘Boardwalk Empire‘ as ‘Chalky White’, as well as ‘Lovecraft Country’, for which he is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He had always been open about his drug use, having spent his childhood in the projects of East Flatbush, Brooklyn, surrounded by drugs and violence, even speaking candidly of how he was sexually molested as a young boy, telling the New York Times the experience had caused him to become withdrawn, and confused about his own sexuality, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

