Mercedes sign George Russell to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2022

Mercedes has announced the recruitment of 23-year-old British driver, George Russell, who will replace the outgoing Valtteri Bottas, who it was revealed yesterday, Monday, September 6, will move to Alfa Romeo from 2022, as reported by bbc.com.

After a three-year spell at Williams, where he has made some impressive performances on the track, Russell will now teal up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, to create a very strong Mercedes presence for 2022.

Speaking of his move, Russell said, “I’m under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge, it’s going to be a steep learning curve”, while admitting that he was “buzzing”, with Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal commenting, “George has been a winner in every racing category – and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1”, also thanking Bottas for his five years spent with the team.

“It is our challenge together to help George continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time,” Wolff said, “I am confident that, as their relationship grows, they will form a strong team and deliver for Mercedes on and off the track in the years ahead”.

In the world of F1 racing, ever since his debut in 2019, with due respect to Williams, it did seem rather inevitable that Russell would soon be snapped up by one of the top teams.

I want to take a moment to welcome @GeorgeRussell63 to the team. Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise @MercedesAMGF1 higher. See you next year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRsgrilmUd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 7, 2021

