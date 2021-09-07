MARBELLA Council has announced around 20 designers will take part in the Marbella Fashion Show on September 10 and 11.

The Marbella Fashion Show will bring together around 20 designers in the Plaza Jose Luque Manzano, in the Hotel Amare Beach.

Councillor Enrique Rodriguez attended the presentation of this event accompanied by the promoter of the event, Maria Jose Gonzalez, and the director of the hotel, Javier Barba.

He spoke about, “continuing to promote Marbella through of creativity, design and fashion and thanked organisers for the show.

The inauguration will take place on Friday, September 10 at 9 pm, and will include designers Leo Norma and Sena Design.

The closing show will be by Pepe Canela, a designer with ‘Malaga de Moda,’ the label promoted by the Provincial Council of Malaga.

On Saturday, September 11, also from 9 pm, designers including Jorge Sanchez and Vertizate Gala will take part.

A collective show will also be held with Malaga de moda designers taking part, including Magali Villanueva, Teressa Ninu, Vilanoestudio, Garcia Galiano Moncho, and Yobizna.

A prize will be awarded among a shortlist of 12 finalists. The winner will be able to present their complete and solo collection at the next edition of next year’s Marbella Fashion Show on the Costa del Sol.

