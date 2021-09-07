Major hotel groups to measure and reduce waste

Major hotel groups including Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International collaborate on industry-wide waste measurement methodology.



The Hotel Waste Measurement Methodology, developed in collaboration with leading hotel brands including Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International, is designed to provide a common approach for the hotel industry to collect data, and measure and report waste. This methodology creates a consistent way for major brands and individual properties to set meaningful goals to reduce waste, keep it out of landfills, and track progress against those goals over time. Building on robust existing strategies to track waste and set targets, this work harmonizes methods of data collection and addresses common data gaps and challenges.

“Food waste presents major environmental and economic challenges across our global food systems, but it’s one challenge that can actually be solved and sooner than you might think,” said Pete Pearson, global food loss and waste lead, World Wildlife Fund.

“The hotel industry has the unique ability to implement changes that will have global impacts when it comes to managing food waste, and all waste. This new methodology has the potential to be an industry game-change putting the power of prevention in the hands of hotels while creating a common industry-wide method to revolutionize the way we manage and measure waste,” he added.

WWF developed this methodology with a priority to address the challenge posed by managing food waste in diverse hotel operations, and the significant opportunity this offers to increase business efficiency and make progress against social and environmental goals.

