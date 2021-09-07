Lugo forest fire upgraded to Emergency Level 2 as it nears the town of Rairos

image: twitter

THE FOREST FIRE that has already burned many hectares of Lugo province has been upgraded to Emergency Level 2 as the flames spread near to the town of Rairos

Authorities in Galicia, as a preventive measure, on Monday, September 6, activated Emergency Situation 2 regarding the active forest fire in the Lugo municipality of Ribas de Sil, due to the proximity of the flames to the town of Rairos, after the blaze has already reportedly destroyed around 500 hectares.

The fire broke out at 12.47pm on Monday, with four technicians, fifteen brigades, six motor pumps, eight aircraft, and fourteen helicopters all battling to bring the blaze under control throughout the day, as Gonzalez indicated that the weather conditions are making it more difficult to control the fire, after the temperature reached 34ºC during Monday afternoon, with a “very high humidity index”.

According to the information provided by the Xunta de Galicia, given the size of the fire and the proximity to the urban areas, the intervention of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been requested, with Jose Gonzalez, the Galician Minister of Rural Affairs, confirming that, at this time, “it is already proven that the starting of the Ribas de Sil fire was intentional”, adding, “the one who has been arrested, knew perfectly the damage he was doing”.
Another forest fire remained active in the same municipality during Monday, which had started on Sunday, September 5, at around 9.42pm, in the parish of Nogueira, and had reportedly already affected around 140 hectares, being fought by 5 technicians, 16 officers, 31 brigades, 26 motor pumps, and 4 excavators, as well as 7 aircraft, and 6 helicopters, as reported by 20minutos.es.

