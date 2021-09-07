THE FOREST FIRE that has already burned many hectares of Lugo province has been upgraded to Emergency Level 2 as the flames spread near to the town of Rairos
Authorities in Galicia, as a preventive measure, on Monday, September 6, activated Emergency Situation 2 regarding the active forest fire in the Lugo municipality of Ribas de Sil, due to the proximity of the flames to the town of Rairos, after the blaze has already reportedly destroyed around 500 hectares.
The fire broke out at 12.47pm on Monday, with four technicians, fifteen brigades, six motor pumps, eight aircraft, and fourteen helicopters all battling to bring the blaze under control throughout the day, as Gonzalez indicated that the weather conditions are making it more difficult to control the fire, after the temperature reached 34ºC during Monday afternoon, with a “very high humidity index”.
