Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, will represent the EU at the G7 Interior and Security Ministerial meeting in London on Wednesday September 8, and on Thursday, September 9. In the margins of the G7 Ministerial, Commissioner Johansson will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with the UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel.

The meeting will gather the Interior and Security Ministers and senior officials from all G7 countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

The Secretary-General of Interpol will also be present. Discussions will include tackling child sexual abuse online; violence against women and girls ; violent extremism and terrorism; corruption and irregular migration.

The G7 Ministers will also discuss the counter terrorism implications of the situation in Afghanistan. In the margins of the G7 Ministerial, Commissioner Johansson will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with the UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel. At the end of the meeting, G7 Interior and Security Ministers will adopt a series of Ministerial Commitments.

