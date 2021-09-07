Hyundai Motor commits to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

Hyundai Motor Company announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045 at IAA Mobility 2021.

Hyundai’s integrated strategy to achieve carbon neutrality rests on the following three pillars: clean mobility, next-generation platforms, and green energy. Hyundai is showcasing the full breadth of its electrified vehicle lineup and latest solutions to progress with positive energy at this year’s IAA taking place from September 6 to 12 in Munich, Germany.

“Under our company’s vision, Progress for Humanity, Hyundai Motor is determined to do the right thing for the world,” said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“Climate change is an undeniable challenge that needs everyone’s utmost and urgent attention. Hyundai Motor commits to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045, and we will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all,” he added.

