Granada man caught trying to get rid of his hanged dead dog

GUARDIA CIVIL officers in Granada province caught a 59-year-old man as he was in the process of trying to dump his dead dog that he had earlier hanged



The Guardia Civil are investigating a 59-year-old man from Granada province as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna, and domestic animals, for a crime of animal abuse, after he was surprised on August 11 by a patrol from Pinos Puente barracks in Granada, in the process of trying to get rid of his dead dog.

The officers had intercepted the van that the investigated suspect was driving, and after identifying him, they searched the vehicle and found a lifeless greyhound dog in the loading area, with apparent signs of abuse, and a rope with a slip knot around the neck that presumably caused its death.

Although the dog lacked a microchip, the investigator recognised that the animal had been his for about a week, and from that moment, the Environmental Police team of the Nature Protection Service of the Granada Guardia Civil – Seprona – took charge of the animal, and launched an investigation into its death.

After the necropsy of the dog, a veterinarian certified that he had been dead for several hours by the time the Seprona officers from Pinos Puente found him, and that the cause of its death was hanging, and after confirming the violent death of the greyhound, investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Seprona unit brought the owner of the dog to court for an alleged crime of animal abuse, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

