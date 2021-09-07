G20 Health Ministers agree to collaborate on bolstering health

G20 Health Ministers have agreed to collaborate on bolstering health security, increasing vaccine confidence and tackling antimicrobial resistance.

G20 Health Ministers have united to pledge global action to improve future health security, increase vaccine confidence and tackle antimicrobial resistance.

The G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting, which took place in Rome, Italy, focused on building on strong cooperation and collaboration to end the Covid-19 pandemic and support recovery around the world, and to continue contributing to better prevent, detect and respond to global health threats and emergencies.

To protect one of the pillars of medicine, antimicrobials that protect against infection, the G20 commits to building capacity for surveillance of antimicrobial use and resistance. A key focus of future action will be on support for the development of new safe and effective antimicrobials, in particular antibiotics, and incentivising the production of low-cost, affordable generic antimicrobials to safeguard the ability to fight infections for future generations.

Meeting counterparts on his first international visit as Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid made clear the UK’s position on the need for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial participants to have their vaccination status recognised globally.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid said, “The UK has led the way on the international response to this pandemic because no one is safe until we are all safe and international collaboration is vital to boosting global health security.

“These G20 Health meetings have been an excellent opportunity to work together to strengthen our collaboration in combating Covid-19, through rooting out dangerous misinformation, boosting vaccine confidence and protecting the rights of clinical trials volunteers who have saved lives by taking part in vital medical research.

“By working together, harnessing scientific progress and industry innovation, we can help protect people in every corner of the planet from future health emergencies, including the silent pandemic of AMR, which threatens the fabric of modern medicine,” he added on September 6.

