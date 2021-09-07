France isn’t getting a penny, warns furious Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly furious with France as a record number of migrants cross the channel despite the UK and France signing a €62.7 million deal for France to patrol and prevent crossings.

“We’ve not given them a penny of the money so far and France is going to have to get its act together if it wants to see the cash. It’s payment by results and we’ve not yet seen those results. The money is conditional,” the Home Secretary told MPs on September 6 according to The Times.

In July, Home Secretary Patel and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin signed an agreement to strengthen UK-France joint co-operation to tackle illegal immigration across the Channel.

“This follows a rise in dangerous crossings and will see the number of police patrolling French beaches more than double for the second time in a year to prevent illegal migration and stop small boats from departing French beaches,” the UK government said on July 20.

Instead, record numbers of migrants on dangerous small boats are now crossing the channel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also called on the French to “stiffen their sinews”.

“A large number of people want to come to this country, and we are doing everything we can to encourage the French to do the necessary and impede their passage,” he said.

“But I know the Home Secretary is working right around the clock to ensure that we not only encourage the French to stiffen their sinews and stop people making the journey, but we use every possible tactic available to us as well,” he added.

