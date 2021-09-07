Expansion of the equipment of the ‘Street Work Out’ park of Levante Beach

Torre del Mar expands the equipment of the ‘Street Work Out’ park of Levante Beach, a facility that is used all year round, at any time, so it is always a busy space.

The equipment of the ‘Street Work Out’ park of Levante Beach, Torre del Mar, is one of the largest outdoor gyms on the Costa del Sol.

The First Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar and Beaches Councillor, Jesus Perez Atencia, together with the Councillor for Infrastructure, Juan Garcia, visited the facilities Tuesday morning, September 7.

The Deputy Mayor reported that “from the Department of Beaches we present today new sports equipment that has been installed on the ‘Street Work Out’ beach. Since this sports space was created, dozens of people meet every day to practice sports in one of the largest beach gyms in the province”.

Atencia pointed out that “this is why we believe it is important to expand this area in terms of machinery and elements, which has been expanded and improved in order to meet the demand of all its users.

“As of today, this new equipment can begin to be used and will undoubtedly be another attraction for those who decide to play sports on the beach”.

The mayor said that “this facility is used all year round, at any time, so it is always a busy space. I hope that the new machinery will be to the liking of all users, and it will be used responsibly, taking into account all the social distancing and hygiene measures that are required ”.

