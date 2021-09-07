€250 billion of NextGenerationEU green bonds

The European Commission has adopted an independently evaluated Green Bonds framework, taking a step forward towards the issuance of up to €250 billion green bonds, or 30 per cent of NextGenerationEU’s total issuance.

The framework provides investors in these bonds with confidence that the funds mobilised will be allocated to green projects and that the Commission will report on its environmental impact.

Commissioner in charge of Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn, said, ”The EU’s intention to issue up to €250 billion in green bonds between now and end-2026 will make us the largest green bond issuer in the world. This is also an expression of our commitment to sustainability and places sustainable finance at the forefront of the EU’s recovery effort”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As announced earlier this year, the Commission has also reviewed its plan for funding the recovery in 2021 and confirmed its intention to issue a total of around €80 billion of long-term bonds this year, to be topped up by tens of billions of euros of short-term EU-Bills.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.