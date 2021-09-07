€1.75 billion for green German buses

The European Commission has approved a €1.75 billion German scheme to support alternatively fuelled buses and related infrastructure for public passenger transport in Germany.

The scheme will be partly funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF’), following the Commission’s positive assessment of the German recovery and resilience plan and its adoption by Council. The scheme consists of three sub-measures, respectively supporting the acquisition of battery-electric, fuel-cell-powered or biomethane-powered buses, (the installation of private recharging and refuelling infrastructure, and environmental studies on the applications of such buses. Under the scheme, the support will take the form of non-repayable direct grants. The beneficiaries will be selected through an open and transparent competitive bidding process.

he Commission found the aid is proportionate and limited to the minimum necessary, as the level of the aid will be set though a competitive bidding process and necessary safeguards will be in place. The Commission also considers that the measure will encourage the uptake of zero- and low-emission passenger buses, thus contributing to the reduction of CO 2 and pollutant emissions, in line with the EU’s climate and environmental objectives and the goals set by European Green Deal.

