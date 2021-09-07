Cadiz asks for tourism tax

CADIZ is asking for a tourism tax for the area’s hotels.

The city council is asking for a tourism tax to be introduced for hotels in Cadiz.

According to reports, the council is studying the possibility of asking the Junta de Andalucia to implement the tax in tourist accommodation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This tax is already in force in Cataluña and Mallorca, and now in Cadiz the local government is studying the measure in its Strategic Tourism Plan.

The tax is normally used by councils to put money into in the development of the tourism in the own locality, improving its infrastructures or acting on the historical culture.

The council has said it will now hold a meeting to approve to plan.

The news comes after Marbella Council announced it is putting aside €10 million to attract tourism.

Marbella Council has now opened the period to locals to put forward their ideas on how the funding can be used.

The ‘Tourist Plan for Large Cities’ will be open to the public for their suggestions. Councilor for Tourism, Laura De Arce, said it was “a key element in the municipal strategy for the reactivation of the sector, after the crisis generated by the pandemic.”

She added that council will accept ideas from “the most representative organiations such as unions, businessmen, consumers, residents, groups of people with disabilities, LGTBI people, environmentalists and the economy.”

The plan will be given € 10 million, funded by Marbella Council and the Junta de Andalucia in an effort to improve tourism.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check out The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.